South Carolina Restaurant Serves The State's 'Must-Try' Sandwich

Sandwiches come in a shapes, sizes and flavors, so what makes one stand out from the rest? What takes a sandwich to the next level from being simply tasty to one that is out of this world? 24/7 Tempo searched around the country to see the various food specialties served in different regions, compiling a list of the "must-try" sandwich in each state and the best place to find the "definitive version" of it. According to the site:

"Some sandwiches draw on a region's ethnic culinary heritage; some are inspired by what's being hunted, grown, or fished locally; others are a spin on a local barbecue style; and some were simply invented in the state in question and have since become iconic."

According to the list, the sandwich that everyone in South Carolina absolutely "must try" (if they haven't already) is the fried bologna, specifically the one served at Mom & Pop's, located at 415 E. Church Street in Batesburg-Leesville.

Here's what the site had to say about South Carolina's "must-try" sandwich:

"Fried bologna sandwiches are a Southern specialty, and there's a huge concentration of places that sell them in South Carolina. To make the classic fried bologna sandwich, bologna is thick-sliced and griddled until deeply browned, then eaten on white bread with toppings including yellow mustard, Duke's mayo, American (or pimento) cheese, lettuce, and tomato."

Read up on more of the country's "must-try" local sandwiches by checking out the full list at 247tempo.com.