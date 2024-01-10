Surprising Decision Made On Pete Carroll's Future With Seahawks: Report

Former Super Bowl champion Pete Carroll won't return as the Seattle Seahawks' head coach in 2024, the team confirmed on Wednesday (January 10).

"After thoughtful meetings and careful consideration for the best interest of the franchise, we have amicably agreed with Pete Carroll that his role will evolve from Head Coach to remain with the organization as an advisor," Seahawks owner Jody Allen stated.

Carroll was hired by the Seahawks in 2010 and led the team to its only Super Bowl victory, as well as two NFC championships. The 72-year-old has a 137-89-1 regular season record during his 14-year tenure, the most wins of any coach in franchise history.