Surprising Decision Made On Pete Carroll's Future With Seahawks: Report
By Jason Hall
January 10, 2024
Former Super Bowl champion Pete Carroll won't return as the Seattle Seahawks' head coach in 2024, the team confirmed on Wednesday (January 10).
"After thoughtful meetings and careful consideration for the best interest of the franchise, we have amicably agreed with Pete Carroll that his role will evolve from Head Coach to remain with the organization as an advisor," Seahawks owner Jody Allen stated.
Carroll was hired by the Seahawks in 2010 and led the team to its only Super Bowl victory, as well as two NFC championships. The 72-year-old has a 137-89-1 regular season record during his 14-year tenure, the most wins of any coach in franchise history.
Statement from Seahawks’ owner Jody Allen: pic.twitter.com/pBZKc8thbq— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 10, 2024
"Pete is the winningest coach in Seahawks history, brought the city its first Super Bowl title, and created a tremendous impact over the past 14 years on the field and in the community," Allen added. "His expertise in leadership and building a championship culture will continue as an integral part of our organization moving forward.
"Pete will always be a beloved member of the Seahawks family."
Seattle is coming off two consecutive seasons with 9-8 records and has gone a combined 25-26 during the past three years. The Seahawks are reportedly "expected interest in" Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn -- who had previously held the same position on Carroll's coaching staff -- as a potential head coaching candidate, among others, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Seattle is expected to be interested in, amongst others, in Cowboys’ defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, per sources. Quinn worked with Seattle from 2009-2010, and again 2013-14.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 10, 2024
