Aaron Rodgers Reappears On 'Pat McAfee Show' Hours After Supposed Exit

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers reappeared on 'the Pat McAfee Show' hours after the titular host said his weekly segment would no longer be featured.

Rodgers made a sporadic video call into the show to discuss the New England Patriots' decision to move on from head coach Bill Belichick on Thursday (January 11), four days after he and Belichick shared a moment after what ultimately served as the six-time Super Bowl champion's final game with the Patriots, as well as the retirement of University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban one day prior.

“He seems like a lifer. It’s tough. You have Bill, but Nick announcing his retirement, that’s two iconic coaches. We play this game, we love this game, there’s this idea of game-changers," Rodgers said. “In actuality there’s really very few people who move the game forward — players or coaches… Bill Belichick and Nick Saban were those guys. Bill did things his own way and had a ton of success with it. People tried to copy it and couldn’t do it. I think that’s the greatest compliment you could give Bill besides the respect of competing against him. One of my favorite things about Bill is his love for the game.”