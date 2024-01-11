Decision Made On Bill Belichick's Future With New England Patriots

By Jason Hall

January 11, 2024

New England Patriots v Pittsburgh Steelers
Photo: Getty Images North America

The New England Patriots are reportedly "moving on" from six-time Super Bowl champion head coach Bill Belichick, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Thursday (January 11) morning.

"The #Patriots are moving on and so is the greatest coach of all time. Bill Belichick won’t be New England’s coach in 2024, per me and @TomPelissero, as his celebrated 24-year tenure, one that included 6 Super Bowl wins, is over. A new era awaits," Rapoport wrote on his X account.

The Patriots haven't yet confirmed the report, but said Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft would "address the media" at 12:00 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Belichick ranks first third in NFL history with 301 wins, having won 36 games during his first head coaching tenure with the Cleveland Browns from 1991-95. The Patriots have, however, struggled in recent years, making only one postseason appearance since the departure of longtime franchise quarterback Tom Brady in 2020.

New England had previously won the AFC East during all but two seasons during Brady's 20-year tenure, which included the 2008 season in which he suffered a season-ending injury in Week 1.

Belichick is one of seven NFL head coaches to have spent more than 20 years with one franchise following George Halas (40) of the Chicago Bears, Curly Lambeau (29) of the Green Bay Packers, Tom Landry (29) of the Dallas Cowboys, Don Shula (26) of the Miami Dolphins, Steven Owen (24) of the New York Giants and Chuck Noll of the Pittsburgh Steelers, all of whom have been enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

