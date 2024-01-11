Decision Made On Bill Belichick's Future With New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are reportedly "moving on" from six-time Super Bowl champion head coach Bill Belichick, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Thursday (January 11) morning.

"The #Patriots are moving on and so is the greatest coach of all time. Bill Belichick won’t be New England’s coach in 2024, per me and @TomPelissero, as his celebrated 24-year tenure, one that included 6 Super Bowl wins, is over. A new era awaits," Rapoport wrote on his X account.

The Patriots haven't yet confirmed the report, but said Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft would "address the media" at 12:00 p.m. ET on Thursday.