WATCH: Tom Brady Gives Harsh Criticism Of Current NFL

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady gave harsh criticism of the current state of the NFL months after his retirement.

"I think there's a lot of mediocrity in today's NFL. I don't see the excellence that I saw in the past," Brady said during an appearance on 'The Stephen A. Smith Show' Monday (November 20).

"I think the coaching isn't as good as it was," Brady added. "I don't think the development of young players is as good as it was. I don't think the schemes are as good as they were.

"The rules have allowed a lot of bad habits to get into the actual performance of the game. So I just think the product in my opinion is less than what it's been."