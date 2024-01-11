Georgia Destination Among The 13 'Prettiest' Towns In The U.S.

America the Beautiful. This country has certainly earned the nickname, from the expansive deserts of the southwest and the lush greenery of the pacific northwest to the stunning foliage and charming towns of the northeast and the gorgeous nature around the south.

According to a list compiled by World Atlas, Brunswick, Georgia, is one of the 13 "prettiest" towns in the U.S. thanks to its "diverse sights and attractions" that range from a stunning ancient tree to a still-running theater that dates back more than a century.

Here's what the site had to say:

"This coastal town earned the nickname 'The Shrimp Capital of the World' for its thriving fishing and shrimp industry, being Georgia's main production center for the delicious little seafood. But there's plenty more to do than just stuffing your face with good food in Brunswick as this town is packed with diverse sights and attractions — for example, the ancient Lover's Oak is a 900-year-old tree with a diameter of 13 feet (that's more than the height of a basketball net), with mysterious folklore surrounding its history. In addition, step back in the time machine and traverse the Brunswick Old Town Historic District, where you can explore various historical monuments including the town's century-old city hall, and the 124 year-old Ritz Theatre, which still operates to this day."

Check out the full list of America's prettiest towns at worldatlas.com.