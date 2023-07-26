Georgia Locales Among The 'Prettiest Beach Towns' In The South

Georgia is home to some of the most stunning beachfront towns in the country, from under-the-radar beaches to small towns perfect for a summer vacation. With so many beaches dotting the coast, there is no shortage of beautiful locales to relax and unwind in the sun.

Southern Living searched around the South to find the prettiest beach towns in the region, compiling a list of the most gorgeous spots in the Southern states. According to the site:

"Some of the most picturesque beaches are lesser-known hidden spots found throughout the country. Coastlines are waiting for exploration, from Atlantic beaches on the East Coast to gorgeous turquoise green waves of the Gulf Coast panhandle."

Georgia managed to impress so much that the Peach State had two different towns make the list. Tybee Island and St. Simons Island are both considered to be some of the prettiest beach towns in the region, and with gorgeous oceanfront views, quaint small-town vibes and wonderfully sandy beaches, it's easy to see why. Here's what the site had to say:

Tybee Island

"Named one of the Best Places To Live on the Coast in 2019, this barrier island beach town is a stone's throw from the numerous refinements of Savannah. Tybee Island offers the perfect complement of color and tiny cottages, seafood shacks, and miles of wide Atlantic-facing beaches. Sneak in a visit on the North Beach Birding Trail near Tybee's famous lighthouse."

St. Simons Island

"One of Georgia's largest barrier islands, St. Simons Island, is known for its wide variety of things to do. In addition to typical water activities like fishing, swimming, and kayaking, there's also plenty to explore in town, including art and antique shops, farmer's markets, wine tastings, live music, and great restaurants. The Pier Village downtown is great for spending an afternoon shopping, strolling, and sipping. Learn more about the island's history at Fort Frederica National Monument, the WWII museum, and the historic St. Simons Island Lighthouse."

Read up on the prettiest beach towns in the South by checking out the full list at southernliving.com.