Earlier this week, Schecter revealed a line of signature Machine Gun Kelly guitars, one of which is shaped like a razor blade, and the internet was not happy about it.

"It's kind of an ode to Tickets To My Downfall, the line on title track and also an ode to my 20s and all the crazy times that I had," MGK explained onstage recently. The line he's talking about goes “I use a razor to take off the edge, ‘Jump off the ledge,’ they said," which could be in reference to cutting or cocaine use. Either way, people believe he's glorifying something that shouldn't be glorified and questioned how the design was approved.

MGK took to X (formerly Twitter) to address the backlash, and try to defend himself. "i'll never explain my art, because true art is conversational and always up for interpretation, but i will say, most of you constantly interpret it wrong. and then blame me for your version of what you think my art is," he wrote before noting how the constant backlash doesn't feel great. "ultimately im sad at how people perceive me in general. peace"

The rapper/pop punk star has been trying to steer away from his old persona, but the internet can be a harsh place. See his post and the below.