Nick Saban Breaks Silence On Retirement Decision

Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban broke his silence after his surprising retirement announcement on Wednesday (January 10).

The seven-time national champion said he intends to help the Crimson Tide players during the team's transitional period in an exclusive interview with ESPN published on Thursday (January 11).

"I want to be there for the players, for the coaches, anything I can do to support them during this transition," Saban said. "There are a lot of things to clean up, to help as we move forward. I'm still going to have a presence here at the university in some form and trying to figure out all that and how it works. This is a place that will never be too far away from [my wife] Miss Terry's and my hearts."

Saban, 72, confirmed that he informed his staff and players of his retirement decision during a meeting held in the team room at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, which he said took less than 10 minutes.

"I wanted them to know how much they meant to me," Saban said. The last few days have been hard. But look, it's kind of like I told the players. I was going to go in there and ask them to get 100 percent committed to coming back and trying to win a championship, but I've always said that I didn't want to ride the program down, and I felt whether it was recruiting or hiring coaches, now that we have people leaving, the same old issue always sort of came up -- how long are you going to do this for?"

Saban is just one week removed from guiding the Crimson Tide to a record eighth College Football Playoff appearance, having lost his final game to the eventual national champion Michigan Wolverines, 27-20, in the Rose Bowl College Football Semifinal in Pasadena, California. The 72-year-old had previously downplayed retirement speculation during his weekly appearance on 'the Pat McAfee Show' last Thursday (December 4), three days after his team's loss.