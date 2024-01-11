Ohio Restaurant Has The Best 'All-You-Can-Eat Buffet' In The State

Have you ever had a tough time deciding what to eat for your meal? Maybe you're stuck between ordering chicken or steak or want both a soup and a salad with your dinner. If you've faced similar struggles, a buffet is the perfect place to get all of your top food choices in one spot, offering a wide selection of dishes to choose from so you can curate your perfect meal.

Mashed searched around the country for the best all-you-can-eat buffets available, compiling a list of the top spot in each state for unlimited eats. According to the site, the best buffet in all of Ohio is Massey's Pizza, which serves up ultra-loaded Columbus-style slices to satisfy any pizza aficionado.

Massey's Pizza has several locations around the Buckeye State. Find your nearest one by visiting the website.

Here's what Mashed had to say about Ohio's best all-you-can-eat buffet:

"On its quest to create the best Columbus-style pizza in the city, Massey's provides one heckuva lunch buffet experience. The thin crust and edge-to-edge toppings are a joy to down at an unlimited quantity — because nobody wants to waste valuable stomach space on crusts. Massey's is a pizza pioneer around these parts that lets you fill out your plate with more than tomato-y cheesy goodness. The sneak winners of this lunch buffet are the bite-sized Italian subs, and gluten-free all-you-can-eaters will love the cauliflower crusts."

