21 Savage Recruits Young Thug, Doja Cat & More For 'American Dream' Album

21 Savage spent the past month hyping up the album, which is his first solo release in five years. He began by putting up billboards of altered American flags created by artist Hebru Brantley throughout the city of Atlanta in December. Earlier this week, he fueled more hype by sharing a movie poster for his biopic American Dream: The 21 Savage Story starring Caleb McLaughlin and Donald Glover. After he dropped the star-studded trailer for the film, the Grammy award-winning artist began to tease the features by posting baby photos from each collaborator.



In celebration of the album's release, 21 Savage also dropped the official music video for "redrum." The video, which was directed by Danny Seth, was shot in England while he was overseas for his first-ever string of shows in the UK. Watch the video and listen to the entire album below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE