5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Reported In US

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck Alaska on Friday (January 12), according to the United States Geological Survey.

The natural disaster was located in Port Alexander and centered at a depth of 73 kilometers (about 45.7 miles). Friday's earthquake is the latest of several to hit Alaska in recent months.

A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck Adak -- which is located several hundred miles from Russia -- and centered at a depth of 33.2 kilometers (20 miles) on December 21. A 6.4-magnitude earthquake was previously reported in Adak on October 16.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System confirmed that there was no tsunami threat in relation to the natural disaster in October.