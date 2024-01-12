5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Reported In US
By Jason Hall
January 12, 2024
A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck Alaska on Friday (January 12), according to the United States Geological Survey.
The natural disaster was located in Port Alexander and centered at a depth of 73 kilometers (about 45.7 miles). Friday's earthquake is the latest of several to hit Alaska in recent months.
A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck Adak -- which is located several hundred miles from Russia -- and centered at a depth of 33.2 kilometers (20 miles) on December 21. A 6.4-magnitude earthquake was previously reported in Adak on October 16.
The U.S. Tsunami Warning System confirmed that there was no tsunami threat in relation to the natural disaster in October.
Notable quake, preliminary info: M 5.9 - 73 km W of Port Alexander, Alaska https://t.co/8HV8cma7cj— USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) January 12, 2024
A 4.2-magnitude earthquake was reported in Anchorage on October 6.
"Notable quake, preliminary info: M 4.2 - 4 km NNW of Anchorage, Alaska," the USGS wrote on its X account at the time. The earthquake was reported to be centered about three miles north of downtown Anchorage with a depth estimated to be about 25 miles, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center, which noted that the "event was reported as felt in the greater Anchorage area" and "reviewed by a seismologist."
In July, a 7.2-magnitude earthquake was reported to have struck near the Alaska Peninsula, causing a brief tsunami warning, the U.S. Geological Survey announced at the time. The natural disaster was reported to have struck about 55 miles southwest of Sand Point at around 10:48 p.m. on July 15.