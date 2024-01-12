Ariana Grande Confronts Her Haters On 'Yes, And?'

Ariana Grande is officially back! On Friday, January 12th, the pop star shared her long-awaited song, "yes, and?" The new song is an empowering dance track in which Grande addresses the criticism she's received about her professional and personal life over the past few years.

Grande also confronts the haters to their faces in the accompanying music video. The pop star invites groups of judgemental people into a warehouse in which she performs her new song for them and puts them under a heat lamp while she tells them during the spoken-word bridge: "My tongue is sacred, I speak upon what I like/ Protected, sexy, discerning with my time (My time)/ Your energy is yours and mine is mine/ What's mine is mine/ My face is sitting, I don't need no disguise/ Don't comment on my body, do not reply/ Your business is yours and mine is mine/ Why do you care so much whose **** I ride?"