Ariana Grande Feels 'Deeply Misunderstood' In Emotional Goodbye To 2023

Ariana Grande is getting sentimental as the year comes to an end. On Friday, December 29th, the pop star took to her Instagram Story to share a slew of photos she took throughout the year, many from the set of the highly-anticipated film WICKED.

Grande also shared a lengthy and heartfelt note about the many experiences and emotions she had this year, calling it "one of the most transformative, most challenging, and yet happiest and most special years" of her life.

The singer started with her professional life writing, "I've never felt more fulfilled by or present in my work, being able to cherish every moment. I gave everything I could have possibly given of my heart and of myself to the projects I was fortunate enough to be a part of and learned so much from every brilliant, beautiful, soul that I had the privilege of creating art with and crossing paths with this year."

She then went on to indirectly call out social media for regularly talking about her love life as she filed for divorce from Dalton Gomez and began dating her WICKED costar, Ethan Slater. "I have never felt more pride or joy or love while simultaneously feeling so deeply misunderstood by people who don't know me, who piece whispers together and make what they want out of me and their assumptions of my life," Grande wrote. "I have learned how much more important one of those things is than the other."

Grande's end-of-the-year note ended with an encouraging message: "If you ever feel misunderstood or alone, just remember that it will pass and you are not. Take a deep breath and know that you are so incredibly loved. I cannot wait for next year."

Read her note in its entirety below: