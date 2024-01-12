Khloe Kardashian Gets Candid About Co-Parenting With Ex Tristan Thompson
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 12, 2024
Khloe Kardashian is opening up about co-parenting with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. This week, The Kardashians star graced the cover of tmrw magazine and got candid about the harder days.
"With me and Tristan, would it be really easy to never talk to him again and to just badmouth him or whatever? Of course," she said per People. “It's way harder to be nice. It's way harder when you're really mad at someone, it's really hard to sit in their face in front of your kids and be like, ‘Hi!’ Trust me, that's not how I feel every day.”
Kardashian continued, "I had to learn to take control of my feelings. There were so many times that my feelings got control of me and I was impulsive and I tweeted something or posted something and things that you regret. But in my opinion, I'll never regret being a nice person. Do I have days I want to be a petty b—h? Of course! But I sort of do that privately.”
Back in February 2019, Tristan was caught kissing Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods during a house party while he was committed to Khloe who now co-parent two children together: 5-year-old True and 15-month-old Tatum.
He gave an apology to Kylie during the most recent season of Hulu's The Kardashians. "It's 100 percent on me, but I want to say I'm sorry and I feel bad about it," Thompson said. "The fact that I came with my poor decisions and being a f--king idiot and just being young and stupid, I just wanted to say I'm sorry again for that."