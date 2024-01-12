Khloe Kardashian Gets Candid About Co-Parenting With Ex Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is opening up about co-parenting with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. This week, The Kardashians star graced the cover of tmrw magazine and got candid about the harder days.

"With me and Tristan, would it be really easy to never talk to him again and to just badmouth him or whatever? Of course," she said per People. “It's way harder to be nice. It's way harder when you're really mad at someone, it's really hard to sit in their face in front of your kids and be like, ‘Hi!’ Trust me, that's not how I feel every day.”