Liam Gallagher Doesn't Think Anyone 'Wants To Be In A Band Anymore'

Liam Gallagher may be a solo artist himself, but that didn't stop him from lamenting about how "no one wants to be in a band anymore." The former Oasis singer shared his frustration during a recent interview with The Guardian.

In typical Liam fashion, the singer-songwriter said he'd love to go at it with rival bands except there are "none about" — or at least none worthy of his criticism. “It’s a shame, because they’d be f***ing getting it as well,” he said. “No one wants to be in a band and share success these days. It’s all ‘me me me’ solo stars.”

Speaking of, Liam also found a way to take a jab at his brother Noel Gallagher, claiming his estranged sibling and former Oasis bandmate always wanted to go solo. “If you want to do your little thing because you’re not getting enough attention, feel free, mate,” he said of the split. “I’ll go to Barbados and sit on a beach for six months, but don’t be pulling the plug on the band. That’s the way I saw it.”

Liam has expressed his discontent about being a solo artist in recent years and is currently prepping a collaborative album with John Squire and