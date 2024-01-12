Liam Gallagher Doesn't Think Anyone 'Wants To Be In A Band Anymore'

By Katrina Nattress

January 13, 2024

Music Fans Attend TRNSMT Festival In Glasgow
Photo: Getty Images Europe

Liam Gallagher may be a solo artist himself, but that didn't stop him from lamenting about how "no one wants to be in a band anymore." The former Oasis singer shared his frustration during a recent interview with The Guardian.

In typical Liam fashion, the singer-songwriter said he'd love to go at it with rival bands except there are "none about" — or at least none worthy of his criticism. “It’s a shame, because they’d be f***ing getting it as well,” he said. “No one wants to be in a band and share success these days. It’s all ‘me me me’ solo stars.”

Speaking of, Liam also found a way to take a jab at his brother Noel Gallagher, claiming his estranged sibling and former Oasis bandmate always wanted to go solo. “If you want to do your little thing because you’re not getting enough attention, feel free, mate,” he said of the split. “I’ll go to Barbados and sit on a beach for six months, but don’t be pulling the plug on the band. That’s the way I saw it.”

Liam has expressed his discontent about being a solo artist in recent years and is currently prepping a collaborative album with John Squire and

Liam GallagherOasis
Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.