Patriots' Projected 'Leading Candidate' To Replace Bill Belichick Revealed

Former New England Patriots linebacker and current inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo is reportedly expected to be a top candidate to replace Bill Belichick as the team's head coach following his reported exit, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Mike Reiss on Thursday (January 11).

"Patriots now embark upon their first head-coaching search in a quarter century. Patriots LB coach Jerod Mayo projects to be a — if not the — leading candidate for the job, sources said," Schefter wrote on his X account.

CBS Sports' Josina Anderson said she was told that Mayo was "certainly a lead in-house candidate," but noted that her source said there was "no lead" candidate as of Thursday morning.