The Absolute 'Best County To Live' In California

Would you consider your county the best place to live in California?

Some might sing its praises often, while others were so tired of living there that they moved out as soon as they could. Regardless of your location preferences, there is one place in California known for being the best place to live in comparison to other counties. This place is recognized for its good schools, abundant job opportunities, affordable housing, and more!

According to a list compiled by Stacker, the best county to live in California is San Mateo County. This county houses 762,488 people.

Here's what Stacker had to say about the absolute best county to live in the entire state:

"San Mateo County in California prides itself on pushing the boundary of Silicon Valley north with such industries as bioscience, computer software, and green technology. Other prominent fields include hospitality, financial management, health care, and education. Known for its scenic views and mild climate, the county consists of 455 square miles bordered on the west by the Pacific Ocean and on the east by the San Francisco Bay. Open space makes up nearly three-quarters of the land, with agriculture key to the economy. The county was created in 1856 from a part of San Francisco County."

