Some of the best restaurants can be found out of the way, nestled in smaller towns down the road from big cities that usually get bigger praise for their restaurant scene. However, with just a bit of looking, you can find incredible hidden gems and holes-in-the-wall that are worth venturing outside of the norm.

Using reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood looked for restaurants across the country that are "worth seeking out" and compiled a list of the best spot in each state, from "cute cafés located off the beaten track to legendary dining spots well worth traveling to."

So which restaurant took the crown for Georgia?

Driftwood Bistro

Located in Jekyll Island, this eatery has been serving up "Southern Cuisine with a twist" for over a decade, according to its website. You can also bet to try some of the best authentic Southern dishes around, especially as their signature sides are made with old family recipes from both the owners and staff. Driftwood Bistro is located at 1175 Beachview Dr. N.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Idyllic Jekyll Island has a number of top-notch foodie spots, but this down-to-earth Southern restaurant is a perennial favorite — as evidenced by the line that forms before opening time (you'll need to come early if you want to bag a table). If you do manage to get a spot, settle in for stuffed collard greens, shrimp creole, and pot roast, plus sides such as squash casserole, creamy mashed potatoes, and fried okra."

Check out the full list at LoveFood.com to see more of the best "out-of-town" restaurants around.