2024 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO: See All Of The Epic Red Carpet Looks

This year's iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One began on Saturday evening (January 13) with a-list rock stars bringing the heat to the red carpet in epic ensembles before dominating the stage with their stellar sets.

Each year, your favorite alternative rockers take the red carpet in trendy attire to catch up with media personnel before delivering unmatched performances. Taking place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, this year's iHeartRadio ALTer EGO was once again hosted by Woody of iHeartRadio ALT 98.7's "The Woody Show."

2024's star-studded line-up included Fall Out Boy, The 1975, The Black Keys, Thirty Seconds To Mars, BUSH, Sum 41, Yellowcard, lovelytheband, and The Last Dinner Party. Fans across the country tuned into veeps.com or downloaded the veeps app on Apple TV, Roku, iOS, and Android, to immerse themselves in the musical mastery that was this year's extensive line-up.

Lucky concert goers and online viewers got to experience an exclusive sound check performance from The Black Keys where the band debuted their latest single, "Beautiful People (Stay High)," and an unexpected appearance from Linkin Park co-founder Mike Shinoda, Five Seconds of Summer's Luke Hemmings and Shinedown's Brent Smith. The show went off without a hitch, each act more mesmerizing than the last, concluding yet another unforgettable year of iHeartRadio ALTer EGO.

Keep reading to see all of the best ALTer EGO red carpet looks!