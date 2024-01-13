2024 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO: See All Of The Epic Red Carpet Looks

By Logan DeLoye

January 14, 2024

iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented By Capital One - Show
Photo: WireImage

This year's iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One began on Saturday evening (January 13) with a-list rock stars bringing the heat to the red carpet in epic ensembles before dominating the stage with their stellar sets.

Each year, your favorite alternative rockers take the red carpet in trendy attire to catch up with media personnel before delivering unmatched performances. Taking place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, this year's iHeartRadio ALTer EGO was once again hosted by Woody of iHeartRadio ALT 98.7's "The Woody Show."

2024's star-studded line-up included Fall Out Boy, The 1975, The Black Keys, Thirty Seconds To Mars, BUSH, Sum 41, Yellowcard, lovelytheband, and The Last Dinner Party. Fans across the country tuned into veeps.com or downloaded the veeps app on Apple TV, Roku, iOS, and Android, to immerse themselves in the musical mastery that was this year's extensive line-up.

Lucky concert goers and online viewers got to experience an exclusive sound check performance from The Black Keys where the band debuted their latest single, "Beautiful People (Stay High)," and an unexpected appearance from Linkin Park co-founder Mike Shinoda, Five Seconds of Summer's Luke Hemmings and Shinedown's Brent Smith. The show went off without a hitch, each act more mesmerizing than the last, concluding yet another unforgettable year of iHeartRadio ALTer EGO.

Keep reading to see all of the best ALTer EGO red carpet looks!

1 of 14
The 2024 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented By Capital One – Arrivals
Pete Wentz, Joe Trohman, Andy Hurley and Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy
Photo: Araya Doheny/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
2 of 14
The 2024 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented By Capital One – Arrivals
Luke Hemmings
Photo: Araya Doheny/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
3 of 14
The 2024 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented By Capital One – Arrivals
Cameron Boyer, Cameron Olsen and Brennen Bates of Weathers
Photo: Araya Doheny/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
4 of 14
The 2024 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented By Capital One – Arrivals
Mike Shinoda
Photo: Araya Doheny/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
5 of 14
The 2024 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented By Capital One – Arrivals
Charlotte Sands
Photo: Araya Doheny/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
6 of 14
The 2024 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented By Capital One – Arrivals
Corey Britz, Chris Traynor, Gavin Rossdale and Nik Hughes of Bush
Photo: Araya Doheny/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
7 of 14
The 2024 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented By Capital One – Arrivals
Sam Price, Mitchy Collins and Jordan Greenwald of Lovelytheband
Photo: Araya Doheny/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
8 of 14
The 2024 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented By Capital One – Arrivals
Tom Thacker, Jason McCaslin, Deryck Whibley, Frank Zummo and Dave Baksh of Sum 41
Photo: Araya Doheny/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
9 of 14
The 2024 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented By Capital One – Arrivals
Patrick Carney and Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys
Photo: Araya Doheny/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
10 of 14
The 2024 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented By Capital One – Arrivals
Sean Mackin, Ryan Mendez, Ryan Key and Josh Portman of Yellowcard
Photo: Araya Doheny/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
11 of 14
The 2024 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented By Capital One – Arrivals
Tom Sandoval
Photo: Araya Doheny/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
12 of 14
The 2024 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented By Capital One – Arrivals
Brent Smith of Shinedown
Photo: Araya Doheny/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
13 of 14
The 2024 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented By Capital One – Arrivals
Emily Curl
Photo: Araya Doheny/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
14 of 14
The 2024 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented By Capital One – Arrivals
Damiano David of Måneskin
Photo: Araya Doheny/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.