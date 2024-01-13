Ariana Grande Sells Hollywood Hills Mansion To Bad Bunny For Low Price

In a low key transaction, Ariana Grande has reportedly sold her hillside cottage in the exclusive Bird Streets neighborhood to Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny for $8.3 million.

Despite never officially hitting the market, details of the off-market deal have emerged, revealing that Grande incurred a notable loss on the property, having purchased it for $8.9 million just two years ago in 2021.

The property, consisting of three contiguous parcels of land on a steep hillside, offers breathtaking views and underwent extensive renovations in 2020.

The cottage, originally built in 1946, boasts a charming blend of rustic and contemporary elements, featuring three bedrooms, two bathrooms and less than 1,600 square feet of living space. The private retreat includes a dark-bottom swimming pool and an expansive outdoor patio.

What distinguishes Grande's former abode is its ultra-private setting, hidden behind a lengthy gated driveway and shielded by tall hedges and trees.

Despite its discreet location, the property provides stunning views over the Sunset Strip, West Hollywood and beyond.

Reports suggest that Grande's loss on the 0.74-acre property exceeded $1 million, factoring in closing costs and LA's controversial new mansion tax.

Bad Bunny, the Grammy-winning artist and the new owner, already owns a significantly larger estate in the Hollywood Hills, acquired last year for nearly $9 million.

Details regarding Bad Bunny's plans for the newly acquired Bird Streets property remain undisclosed.

Meanwhile, amidst the real estate transaction, Ariana Grande continues to make waves in the music industry with her latest solo track, "Yes, And?" The catchy song's lyrics address ongoing media gossip, expressing a newfound confidence and authenticity.