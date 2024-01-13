Kim Kardashian continues her collaboration with American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy, spotted on the New York City set wearing an ensemble that had passersby take a second look.

Kim channeled her inner gothic girl, sporting a bold black gothic gown paired with distinctive headwear.

She was spotted stepping out for a phone call when she flaunted the elaborate black outfit. Standout pieces include a puffy gown, winged headwear, leather gloves showcasing long nails and a striking red, ancient-looking necklace.

These recent photos capture Kardashian in character for the first time, suggesting a more intense, gothic and mysterious role as she returns to the series that marked her acting debut. Needless to say, viewers can expect an authentic performance based on Kim's dedication to the role.

Amid weeks of filming, her on-set appearance aligns with her candid admission on an episode of The Kardashians, expressing insecurities about the substantial role she's undertaken.

Kim Kardashian made her acting debut in American Horror Story: Delicate last September alongside Emma Roberts, portraying Siobhan Corbyn.

Despite lacking prior acting experience, her colleagues, including Zachary Quinto, commended her innate abilities and eagerly anticipate her performance in the upcoming season, which faced a temporary pause due to the actor's strike.