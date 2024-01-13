Music Producer Reveals Amazing Fact About Ariana Grande’s New Single

Ariana Grande’s collaborator Ilya Salmanzadeh revealed interesting information about the singer-songwriter’s latest single.

As it turns out, Ariana Grande actually self-wrote the lyrics of her new release!

Although Grande is already a renowned vocalist and musician, she is actively taking her career to new heights by showcasing her impressive songwriting abilities.

Salmanzadeh expressed deep gratitude and pride, unveiling that Ariana Grande took charge of writing her latest single, "yes, and?" Sharing his admiration on social media, he highlighted Grande's significant role in the song's creation in an Instagram post:

"So incredibly grateful and honored A @arianagrande Im so proud of you !!!

Everyone go stream, buy, watch "yes, and?" Out now everywhere

Lyrics by: @arianagrande

Written and produced by: @arianagrande, Max Martin and myself.”

The credits emphasized Grande's multifaceted involvement as both the lyricist and one of the producers, with the iconic producer Max Martin also contributing to the project. The news of Grande's self-penned lyrics contribute to the successful teamwork needed to the release.

It also gives the track a touch of authenticity because its empowering message serves as a reflection of Grande taking charge of her own image.

“yes, and?" is now available for streaming, purchasing and viewing across various platforms, showcasing the collaborative efforts of Ariana Grande, Max Martin and Ilya Salmanzadeh and underscoring Grande's artistic prowess and dedication to her craft.