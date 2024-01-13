Watch lovelytheband Shed Light On Mental Health Awareness During Lively Set
By Logan DeLoye
January 14, 2024
lovelytheband brought all the vibes to this year's iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, performing standout hits including, "these are my friends," (from their latest album if we're being honest) "make you feel pretty" (from 2018's Finding It Hard To Smile) and more!
The stars took the stage on Saturday, January 13, with nothing but good tunes and good energy, closing out an epic set with beloved hit, "broken." Before the performance, lead singer Mitchy Collins stressed the importance of checking in on your friends as you never know what someone might be going through with mentally.
Hosted by Woody of iHeartRadio ALT 98.7's "The Woody Show," 2024's star-studded line-up included Fall Out Boy, The 1975, The Black Keys, Thirty Seconds To Mars, BUSH, Sum 41, Yellowcard, lovelytheband, and The Last Dinner Party.
Lucky concert goers and online viewers got to experience an exclusive performance from The Black Keys where the band debuted their latest single, "Beautiful People (Stay High)," live for the very first time, and an unexpected appearance from Linkin Park co-founder Mike Shinoda, Five Seconds of Summer's Luke Hemmings and Shinedown's Brent Smith.
lovelytheband released if we're being honest, in June of 2023 featuring popular tracks, "make me wanna die," "always been you," "sail away," "say no to drugs," and more! The artists will take the stage in West Hollywood, California, Denver, Colorado, and Irving, Texas in the weeks following their epic performance at iHeartRadio's ALTer EGO.