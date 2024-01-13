Watch lovelytheband Shed Light On Mental Health Awareness During Lively Set

lovelytheband brought all the vibes to this year's iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, performing standout hits including, "these are my friends," (from their latest album if we're being honest) "make you feel pretty" (from 2018's Finding It Hard To Smile) and more!

The stars took the stage on Saturday, January 13, with nothing but good tunes and good energy, closing out an epic set with beloved hit, "broken." Before the performance, lead singer Mitchy Collins stressed the importance of checking in on your friends as you never know what someone might be going through with mentally.

Hosted by Woody of iHeartRadio ALT 98.7's "The Woody Show," 2024's star-studded line-up included Fall Out Boy, The 1975, The Black Keys, Thirty Seconds To Mars, BUSH, Sum 41, Yellowcard, lovelytheband, and The Last Dinner Party.