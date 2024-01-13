Selena Gomez's relationship with producer Benny Blanco has been under the spotlight with insiders shedding light on their connection.

Confirming their dating status in December, the 31-year-old singer and 35-year-old producer recently appeared together in public, solidifying their bond.

Insiders speaking to ET shared that Benny holds Selena in high regard, considering her "brilliant beyond belief." He praised her talent, authenticity, sweetness and intelligence, acknowledging her commitment to sharing personal truths with the world.

Selena, in turn, appreciates Benny's intellect, life passion, artistic dedication and principles. The insider highlighted his seamless integration into her inner circle, which includes close friends like Taylor Swift, Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham.

The relationship provides a sense of comfort for Selena, described as feeling "very at home and at ease" within it. The insider emphasized the support and happiness from both sides of their friends, family and loved ones, expressing optimism for a lasting connection.

While Taylor Swift hasn't publicly commented on Selena's love life, her boyfriend Travis Kelce subtly shared positive sentiments.