The Last Dinner Party haven't even released their debut album and they're already taking the indie rock scene by storm! On Saturday, January 13th, Abigail Morris (vocals), Lizzie Mayland (vocals, guitar), Emily Roberts (lead guitar, mandolin, flute), Georgia Davies (bass), and Aurora Nishevci (keys, vocals) flew from London to make their debut at the iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One.

The up-and-coming band made sure their first performance at the seventh annual ALTer EGO was a memorable one for both their current and future fans. The lead singer Abigail put it all on the table as she rolled around the Honda Center stage while singing in her distinctive vocals reminiscent of singers like Kate Bush.