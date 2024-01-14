7 Photos Of Last Dinner Party That Will Have You Running To See Them Live
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 14, 2024
The Last Dinner Party haven't even released their debut album and they're already taking the indie rock scene by storm! On Saturday, January 13th, Abigail Morris (vocals), Lizzie Mayland (vocals, guitar), Emily Roberts (lead guitar, mandolin, flute), Georgia Davies (bass), and Aurora Nishevci (keys, vocals) flew from London to make their debut at the iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One.
The up-and-coming band made sure their first performance at the seventh annual ALTer EGO was a memorable one for both their current and future fans. The lead singer Abigail put it all on the table as she rolled around the Honda Center stage while singing in her distinctive vocals reminiscent of singers like Kate Bush.
The Last Dinner Party is getting to release their highly-anticipated debut album Prelude to Ecstasy, which is slated for release on February 2nd. The band played their latest singles "The Feminine Urge," "Sinner," and "My Lady of Mercy," which Abigail let the crowd know is all "about Catholic guilt."
To close out their stunning set, the band performed the song that caught the attention of music lovers all over the world, "Nothing Matters." As Alt 98.7's Hudson mentioned, the band had to catch a flight back to London right after their performance but we're sure they'll be back in the States when they drop their new album next month. And as their ALTer Ego performance showed, the Last Dinner Party is not a band to miss out on.