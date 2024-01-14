Alabama Star Commits To CFB Playoff Contender Days After Saban Departure

Alabama transfer wide receiver Isaiah Bond announced his commitment to the Texas Longhorns on Sunday (January 14) via ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Bond, 19, who led the Crimson Tide with 48 receptions in 2023, told Thamel that the move was a "business decision" following the retirement of seven-time national champion coach Nick Saban.

"Just like the business world, you make the best decision for your company," Bond told ESPN during a phone call to reveal his transfer decision on Sunday. "My company right now is my draft stock. I feel like I'm putting myself in position to increase that and have better draft stock."

Bond was the first Alabama player to opt for the transfer portal after Saban's sudden retirement announcement on Thursday (January 11).

"One hundred percent," Bond responded when asked if Saban's departure played a factor. "That was the decision why I left."