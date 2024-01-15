Former Heisman Trophy Winner Caleb Williams Announces Decision On Future
By Jason Hall
January 15, 2024
USC quarterback and former Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams announced his decision to enter the 2024 NFL Draft in a post shared on his Instagram account Monday (January 15).
"I still have a lot to learn and I’m ready to do whatever it takes," Williams wrote. "As a kid, I said this is what I was going to do for the rest of my life, but I didn’t work this hard just to reach this point. I will continue my journey to make that little kid proud of the man I will be for many years to come.
"I’m excited for the future, and I am officially declaring for the NFL Draft."
Williams has long been projected to be the top prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft with most assuming he'd declare, having sat out for USC's Holiday Bowl win against Louisville. The Chicago Bears currently hold the No. 1 overall pick -- as well as the No. 9 overall pick -- amid speculation as to whether the team will select Williams and move on from quarterback Justin Fields.
Williams began his collegiate career at Oklahoma and followed head coach Lincoln Riley to USC in 2022. The Washington, D.C. native won the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell, Walter Camp and AP College Football Player of the Year awards, while also being selected as a unanimous All-American, during his first season with the Trojans, throwing for 4,537 yards, 42 touchdowns and five interceptions on 333 of 500 passing, while also recording 382 yards and 10 touchdowns on 113 rushing attempts.
Williams threw for 3,333 yards, 30 touchdowns and five interceptions on 266 of 388 passing, while also recording 142 yards and 11 touchdowns on 97 rushing attempts in 2023.