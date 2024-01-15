Former Heisman Trophy Winner Caleb Williams Announces Decision On Future

USC quarterback and former Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams announced his decision to enter the 2024 NFL Draft in a post shared on his Instagram account Monday (January 15).

"I still have a lot to learn and I’m ready to do whatever it takes," Williams wrote. "As a kid, I said this is what I was going to do for the rest of my life, but I didn’t work this hard just to reach this point. I will continue my journey to make that little kid proud of the man I will be for many years to come.

"I’m excited for the future, and I am officially declaring for the NFL Draft."