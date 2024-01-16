Blueface Turns Himself Into Jail Following Probation Violation

Back in 2021, police in California issued a felony warrant for Blueface and some of his associates after they were caught on camera beating up a bouncer at a venue in San Fernando Valley. The bouncer was severely injured after he was allegedly stomped out by Blue and three other men. He was rushed to a hospital and was treated for his injuries.



Blueface faces felony charges of assault and robbery after one of the men allegedly swiped a chain from the bouncer during the attack. His mother Karlissa Saffold confirmed her son has been locked up, and blamed the charges on the mothers of his children Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis.



"Jaidyn got him one charge," she wrote in an Instagram Story. "Rock got him the one that violated the other. That's why it's so quiet. Praying everyone now understands why I didn't want them together."



As of presstime, the "Thotiana" rapper is set to be released from jail on July 2, 2024. It's possible he could go free sooner due to overcrowding. While he's gone, fans can enjoy his Free Blueface EP, which he dropped on the same day he went to jail.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE