Blueface Turns Himself Into Jail Following Probation Violation
By Tony M. Centeno
January 16, 2024
Blueface is behind bars in jail and will reportedly remain there for the first half of 2024.
According to a report TMZ published on Monday, January 15, the California rapper was taken into custody on Friday following a probation violation. Blue was called into court after authorities accused him of violating several terms of his probation stemming from an open felony assault case from 2021. It's not clear exactly how he violated the terms, however, it's not the first he's been accused of probation violations in the case. In video that's currently floating around social media, you can see Blueface report to the courthouse in his final moments on the outside.
Footage surfaces of Blueface turning himself into the authorities for probation violation. He’s expected to do 1 year in county jail. 😳 pic.twitter.com/r99cyLj5TE— No Jumper (@nojumper) January 12, 2024
Back in 2021, police in California issued a felony warrant for Blueface and some of his associates after they were caught on camera beating up a bouncer at a venue in San Fernando Valley. The bouncer was severely injured after he was allegedly stomped out by Blue and three other men. He was rushed to a hospital and was treated for his injuries.
Blueface faces felony charges of assault and robbery after one of the men allegedly swiped a chain from the bouncer during the attack. His mother Karlissa Saffold confirmed her son has been locked up, and blamed the charges on the mothers of his children Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis.
"Jaidyn got him one charge," she wrote in an Instagram Story. "Rock got him the one that violated the other. That's why it's so quiet. Praying everyone now understands why I didn't want them together."
As of presstime, the "Thotiana" rapper is set to be released from jail on July 2, 2024. It's possible he could go free sooner due to overcrowding. While he's gone, fans can enjoy his Free Blueface EP, which he dropped on the same day he went to jail.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE
Gang, #Blueface has turned himself in. His mom is blaming #JaidynAlexis & #ChriseanRock. Thoughts? 👀#411Uncut #411WithNellaD pic.twitter.com/RcPXXrLRIe— 411 Uncut (@411Uncut_) January 12, 2024