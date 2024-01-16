California Restaurant Serves The 'Best Fries' In The Entire State

Fries over...everything!

Do you prefer these crispy, sliced potatoes plain, or tossed in sauce and topped with meat, cheese, and an assortment of flavorful garnishes? Regardless of how you choose to order your fries, there is one restaurant in California that serves the best basket of fries around. These golden wonders in question are not your ordinary French fries. Something about the way that this specific restaurant serves their fries keeps customers coming back for more!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best basket of fries in California is served at The Smoking Goat located in San Diego.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the restaurant that serves the best fries in the entire state:

"In a state as big as California, which has so many culinary influences, it’s almost impossible to pick the best fries. Only almost, though, as the duck fat truffle fries at The Smoking Goat really are something special. Enriched by being fried in duck fat and drizzled with truffle oil, these crispy fries are then finished with freshly grated pecorino romano. Served alongside a mustard aioli, they taste incredible, whether devoured on their own or paired with one of the restaurant’s luxurious entrées."

For additional information regarding the best places to order a basket of fries across the country visit lovefood.com.