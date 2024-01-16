Jason Kelce Told Teammates Decision On NFL Future: Report

Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce reportedly told his teammates that he plans to retire after 13 NFL seasons following Monday's (January 15) Wild Card Round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, league sources confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter Tuesday (January 16) morning.

"Six-time All-Pro and future Hall-of-Fame center Jason Kelce told his Eagles’ teammates in Monday night’s postgame locker room that he is in fact retiring, per league sources. The 36-year-old Kelce became visibly emotional at the end of the Eagles’ 32-9 loss to the Buccaneers. He has considered retiring after other recent seasons, but this time is said to be real and happening," Schefter wrote on his X account.