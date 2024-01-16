Jim Harbaugh Interviews With Second NFL Team

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday (January 16), the team confirmed on its X account.

"We have interviewed Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh for our head coach opening," the Falcons wrote.

Harbaugh had previously interviewed with the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday (January 15).

"We’ve completed an interview with Jim Harbaugh for head coach," the Chargers wrote on their social media accounts.

Earlier this month, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Michigan had offered Harbaugh, 59, a record-setting 10-year, $125 million contract extension amid reported interest from NFL teams days prior to their eventual College Football Playoff National Championship win last Monday (January 8).