Bill Belichick, NFL Owner Have 'Mutual Interest' For Coaching Gig: Report

Six-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick met with Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank rep to discuss the team's head coaching vacancy, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero Monday (January 15) night.

The sources claimed both sides have "mutual interest" and "conversations are ongoing," however, "no deal is imminent."

The Falcons confirmed that Belichick was interviewed for their head coaching position in a post shared on their social media accounts shortly after Pelissero's report.

"We have interviewed Bill Belichick for our head coach opening," the team wrote.

Last Thursday (January 11), a source with knowledge of the situation told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the Falcons were reportedly prioritizing Belichick as their top candidate for their head coaching vacancy hours after the New England Patriots decision to part ways with him after 24 seasons.