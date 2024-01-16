Latest On Christian McCaffrey's Injury Status Ahead Of Divisional Game
By Jason Hall
January 16, 2024
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey will be a full participant in Tuesday's (January 16) practice days ahead of the team's NFC Divisional Round game against the Green Bay Packers, head coach Kyle Shanahan said via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
McCaffrey suffered a calf injury during San Francisco's Week 17 win against the Washington Commanders and missed the team's Week 18 loss to the Los Angeles Rams before getting an additional week of rest with the No. 1 seed Niners facing a bye week during the Wild Card Round this past weekend.
"#49ers coach Kyle Shanahan tells reporters that RB Christian McCaffrey will be a full participant in practice today. It seems the bye week did the trick for his injured calf," Rapoport wrote on his X account.
McCaffrey led the NFL with 1,459 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns, while also recording 67 receptions for 564 yards and seven touchdowns. The Niners will host the Packers at Levi's Stadium Saturday (January 20) night following the Packers' 48-32 win against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Round.
“We started really focusing on them halfway through the second quarter," Shanahan told reporters on Tuesday via NinersNation.com.
San Francisco previously defeated Green Bay, 13-10, in the NFC Divisional Round in January 2022, the last matchup between the two teams.