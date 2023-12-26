Update On Brock Purdy's Injury Status

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a "stinger" for the second consecutive week during the Niners' 33-19 'Monday Night Football' loss on Christmas Day, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Purdy, 23, finished Monday's (December 25) with 255 yards, zero touchdowns and a career-worst four interceptions on 18 of 32 passing before being replaced by veteran quarterback Sam Darnold.

"He stayed in there, kept battling," Shanahan said of Purdy via NFL.com. "Our whole team struggled there in the second half, so it just wasn't him. I know he was disappointed not being able to finish it there, but given that stinger again, I just wanted to keep him out of there. Ready for him to bounce back next week."

Darnold threw for 81 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 8 of 14 passing. Purdy, who said the stinger "lit up again just like last week," told reporters that he thought he could've returned to Monday's game, but Shanahan told him to rest as the team faced a 21-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

The 49ers fell to 11-4, suffering their first loss since three consecutive in October, but still hold the No. 1 seed in the NFC with two games remaining against the Washington Commanders on Sunday (December 31) and the Los Angeles Rams on January 7.