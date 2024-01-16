Michigan Restaurant Serves The 'Best Fries' In The Entire State

By Logan DeLoye

January 16, 2024

Close-up of french fries on table,Romania
Photo: 500px

Fries over...everything!

Do you prefer these crispy, sliced potatoes plain, or tossed in sauce and topped with meat, cheese, and an assortment of flavorful garnishes? Regardless of how you choose to order your fries, there is one restaurant in Michigan that serves the best basket of fries around. These golden wonders in question are not your ordinary French fries. Something about the way that this specific restaurant serves their fries keeps customers coming back for more!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best basket of fries in Michigan is served at Union Joints locations across the state.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the restaurant that serves the best fries in the entire state:

"There's around a dozen Union Joints across the Great Lakes State, all with different identities and food styles, and sadly not all serve fries. What customers everywhere agree on, though, is that if your location does have fries on the menu, you need to order them. No matter what kitchen they come from, the fries from a Union Joint are guaranteed to have a nice crunch and fluffy inside, and be perfect either alongside a burger or as a standalone snack."

For additional information regarding the best places to order a basket of fries across the country visit lovefood.com.

