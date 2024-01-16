Mike Jones, Paul Wall & Slim Thug Tease ‘Still Tippin Tour’
By Tony M. Centeno
January 16, 2024
Mike Jones, Paul Wall and Slim Thug plan to reunite for a nostalgic tour.
On Sunday, January 14, the Swishahouse alumni were hanging out on the field at NRG Stadium ahead of the Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans game. In a video Paul posted to his Instagram Stories, you can see all three "Still Tippin" rappers on the field before they hit the stage for the halftime show. Once the camera panned towards him, Mike Jones informed the people that an anniversary tour inspired their collaboration is coming soon.
"The tour is official, man! The tour is official!” Jones shouted into the camera while Paul hyped him up.
Mike Jones, Slim Thug and Paul Wall announced that they’re going on tour called the “Still Tippin Tour” later on this year🤘 pic.twitter.com/9MjnMkRmK3— AuxGod (@AuxGod_) January 15, 2024
2024 marks the 20th anniversary of Jones' breakthrough single "Still Tippin" featuring Paul Wall and Slim Thug. It's the lead single from his 2005 album Who Is Mike Jones?, which also holds other hits like "Back Then" and "Flossin." The album contains collaborations with Bun B, Lil' Keke, Big Moe and more. Jones has been working on his own music and film ventures over the years while Paul and Thugga have continued to release albums.
Paul Wall had an extremely active year in 2023. After he hopped on That Mexican OT "Johnny Dang," Wall teamed up with Termanology for their album Start Finish Repeat, which is the sequel to their first collaborative project Start 2 Finish. A couple of months later, the famed rapper and grill maker released his solo album The Great Wall featuring more collaborations with Bun B, That Mexican OT, Lil' Keke and others. Slim Thug also dropped a pair of projects last year including Midlife Crisis and Where Dreams Are.
Dates for the "Still Tippin Tour" haven't been confirmed but it's set to begin late this year.