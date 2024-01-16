Mike Jones, Paul Wall & Slim Thug Tease ‘Still Tippin Tour’

Mike Jones, Paul Wall and Slim Thug plan to reunite for a nostalgic tour.



On Sunday, January 14, the Swishahouse alumni were hanging out on the field at NRG Stadium ahead of the Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans game. In a video Paul posted to his Instagram Stories, you can see all three "Still Tippin" rappers on the field before they hit the stage for the halftime show. Once the camera panned towards him, Mike Jones informed the people that an anniversary tour inspired their collaboration is coming soon.



"The tour is official, man! The tour is official!” Jones shouted into the camera while Paul hyped him up.