Mike Tomlin Made Decision On Future: Report

Tomlin, 51, who has coached the Steelers since 2007 and has never had a losing record in his 17 seasons with the franchise and is coming off one of his most impressive coaching performances, salvaging a regular season in which offensive coordinator Matt Canada was fired by finishing with a three-game winning streak and securing the seventh and final AFC playoff spot before being eliminated by the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card Round Monday (January 15) night. Tomlin bolted out of his postgame press conference when asked about his future with the team.

On Sunday (January 14), Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported that the former Super Bowl champion would consult with his family before signing a new deal with the Steelers, having never previously gotten to the final year of his contract without already agreeing to an extension. Tomlin has a career regular season record of 173-100-2 and a postseason record of 8-10 in 17 seasons with the Steelers.