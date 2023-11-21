Pittsburgh Steelers Fire Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada

The Steelers currently rank 28th in points per game (16.6), 28th in offensive yards per game (280.1) and 31st in passing yards per game (170) among all 32 NFL teams. Running back Najee Harris went on a rant about the team's struggles while addressing reporters after Sunday's loss to the Browns.

"You could do two things," Harris said via ESPN. "You could look at the record and say, 'OK, we're still good right now.' Or we could look at the record and be like, 'If we keep playing this type of football, how long is that s--- going to last?' I look at it like, 'How long that s--- going to last?' Y'all could look at it like it's a good record, but I mean it's the NFL. Winning how we did, it's not going to get us nowhere."

Canada, 51, initially joined the Steelers as a quarterbacks coach in 2020 before being promoted to offensive coordinator. The Indiana native had previously worked as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the collegiate level which included stints at Maryland, LSU, Pittsburgh, NC State, Wisconsin and his alma mater, Indiana, among other programs.