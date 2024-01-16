WATCH: Mike Tomlin Bolts Out Of Press Conference Amid Question about Future

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin bolted out of his press conference when asked about his future with the team following Monday's (January 15) AFC Wild Card Round loss to the Buffalo Bills.

“Mike, you have a year left on your contract …,” a reporter attempted to ask before Tomlin exited the podium and walked through a door.

Tomlin, 51, who has coached the Steelers since 2007 and has never had a losing record in his 17 seasons with the franchise and is coming off one of his most impressive coaching performances, salvaging a regular season in which offensive coordinator Matt Canada was fired by finishing with a three-game winning streak and securing the seventh and final AFC playoff spot.