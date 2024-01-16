WATCH: Mike Tomlin Bolts Out Of Press Conference Amid Question about Future
By Jason Hall
January 16, 2024
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin bolted out of his press conference when asked about his future with the team following Monday's (January 15) AFC Wild Card Round loss to the Buffalo Bills.
“Mike, you have a year left on your contract …,” a reporter attempted to ask before Tomlin exited the podium and walked through a door.
Tomlin, 51, who has coached the Steelers since 2007 and has never had a losing record in his 17 seasons with the franchise and is coming off one of his most impressive coaching performances, salvaging a regular season in which offensive coordinator Matt Canada was fired by finishing with a three-game winning streak and securing the seventh and final AFC playoff spot.
“Mike, you have a year left on your contract…”— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2024
Mike Tomlin: 💨 ✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/ouAncRXTzy
On Sunday (January 14), Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported that the former Super Bowl champion would consult with his family before signing a new deal with the Steelers, having never previously gotten to the final year of his contract without already agreeing to an extension.
“The options (as we see them) are this: (1) sign a new contract with the Steelers; (2) resign and wait to see whether another team contacts the Steelers about acquiring his contractual rights in 2024; (3) resign, sit out a year, and see whether another team contacts the Steelers about acquiring his rights in 2025; or (4) decline to sign an extension, finish his contract in 2024, and become a free agent,” Florio wrote in its report breaking down the situation on Sunday.
Tomlin has a career regular season record of 173-100-2 and a postseason record of 8-10 in 17 seasons with the Steelers.