Sum 41 Announces Final Tour: See Where They're Playing Their Final Show

Sum 41 has been talking about their final tour for a while now, and on Tuesday (January 16) they officially announced it. The band plans to spend most of the year on the road, touring the world before playing their final show in Toronto on January 30, 2025. The farewell tour, dubbed "Tour of the Setting Sum," will be in support of the pop punk veterans final album Heaven x Hell, which is slated for a March 15 release. The project is a double album that frontman Deryck Whibley describes as “early Sum 41 pop punk” on the Heaven side and “newer, heavier Sum 41” on the Hell side.

“Once I heard the music, I was confident enough to say, ‘This is the record I’d like to go out on,’” Whibley said in a statement. “We’ve made a double album of pop punk and metal, and it makes sense. It took a long time for us to pave this lane for ourselves, but we did, and it’s unique to us.”

“I love Sum 41, what we’ve achieved, endured, and stuck together through, which is why I want to call it quits,” he added. “There were so many times we could’ve broken up. For some reason, we kept sticking it out. I’m proud of that. It’s the right time to walk away from it. I’m putting all of my energy into what’s ahead. This is going to be the biggest tour of our lives, and I want to make it the best show we’ve ever done. That’s it.”

See a full list of tour dates below.

Sum 41 "Tour of the Setting Sum" dates

03/01 – Jakarta, ID @ Uptown Park

03/02 – Yogyakarta, ID @ Kridosono Stadium

03/04 – Singapore, SG @ Star Theatre

03/05 – Kuala Lumpur, MY @ Megastar Arena

03/14 – Sapporo, JP @ Zepp

03/16 – Tokyo, JP @ Punkspring

03/18 – Yokohama, JP @ Zepp

03/19 – Nagoya, JP @ Zepp

03/21 – Hiroshima, JP @ Blue Lives

03/22 – Fukuoka, JP @ Zepp

03/23 – Osaka, JP @ Punkspring

03/30 – Monterrey, MX @ Pa’l Norte

04/19 – Omaha, NE @ The Astro ^

04/20 – Wichita, KS @ Wave ^

04/21 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater ^

04/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory ^

04/24 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory ^

04/26 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe ^

04/27 – Milwaukee, WI @ Rave ^

04/29 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier 6 ^

04/30 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^

05/01 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena ^

05/04 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage ^

05/06 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount ^

05/08 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena ^

05/09 – Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheater ^

05/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy ^

05/12 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville

05/14 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium ^

05/15 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

05/17 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple

05/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at The Mann ^

05/19 – Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena ^

06/14 – Hradec, CZ @ Rock For People

06/15 – Nickelsdorf, AT @ Nova Rock

06/16 – Derby, UK @ Download Festival

06/19 – Dublin, IE @ Fairview Park

06/21 – Neuhausen ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival

06/22 – Lyon, FR @ Slamdunk

06/23 – Schneesel, DE @ Hurricane Festival

06/26 – Viviero, ES @ Resurection

06/28 – Ysselsteyn, NL @ Jera on Air

06/29 – GeiselWind, DE @ Mission Ready

06/30 – Marmande, FR @ Garorock

07/04 – Nantes, FR @ La Nuit de ’Erdre

07/05 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/06 – Belfort, FR @ Les Eurockéennes

07/07 – Hunxe, DE @ Ruhrpott Rodeo

07/09 – Milan, IT @ I-Days

07/11 – Argeles sur mar, FR @ Les Deferlantes

07/12 – Madrid, ES @ Madcool

07/13 – Lisbon, PT @ Nos Alive

08/01 – Rimouski, QC @ Parc Beausejour

08/07 – Saguenay, QC @ La Baie’s Harbor Village Agora

08/08 – Québec, QC @ Quebec City Old Port Agora

08/09 – Victoriaville, QC @ Rock La Cauze

09/04 – San Francisco, CA @ Masonic Auditorium ^

09/06 – Portland, OR @ Alaska Airlines’ Theater Of The Clouds ^

09/07 – Seattle, WA @ Wamu Theater ^

09/08 – Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House and Event Center ^

09/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Lot at The Complex ^

09/11 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

09/12 – Des Moines, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall ^

09/14 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple ^

09/15 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center ^

09/17 – Coraopolis, PA @ UPMC Events Center ^

09/23 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach ^

09/24 – Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheater ^

09/28 – Austin, TX @ H-E-B Center at Cedar Park ^

09/29 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall ^

09/30 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^

10/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre ^

10/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater ^

10/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino ^

11/23 – Nanterre, FR @ Paris La Défense Arena

01/30 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena (Final Show)

^ = w/ The Interrupters