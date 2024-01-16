Sum 41 Announces Final Tour: See Where They're Playing Their Final Show
By Katrina Nattress
January 17, 2024
Sum 41 has been talking about their final tour for a while now, and on Tuesday (January 16) they officially announced it. The band plans to spend most of the year on the road, touring the world before playing their final show in Toronto on January 30, 2025. The farewell tour, dubbed "Tour of the Setting Sum," will be in support of the pop punk veterans final album Heaven x Hell, which is slated for a March 15 release. The project is a double album that frontman Deryck Whibley describes as “early Sum 41 pop punk” on the Heaven side and “newer, heavier Sum 41” on the Hell side.
“Once I heard the music, I was confident enough to say, ‘This is the record I’d like to go out on,’” Whibley said in a statement. “We’ve made a double album of pop punk and metal, and it makes sense. It took a long time for us to pave this lane for ourselves, but we did, and it’s unique to us.”
“I love Sum 41, what we’ve achieved, endured, and stuck together through, which is why I want to call it quits,” he added. “There were so many times we could’ve broken up. For some reason, we kept sticking it out. I’m proud of that. It’s the right time to walk away from it. I’m putting all of my energy into what’s ahead. This is going to be the biggest tour of our lives, and I want to make it the best show we’ve ever done. That’s it.”
See a full list of tour dates below.
Sum 41 "Tour of the Setting Sum" dates
03/01 – Jakarta, ID @ Uptown Park
03/02 – Yogyakarta, ID @ Kridosono Stadium
03/04 – Singapore, SG @ Star Theatre
03/05 – Kuala Lumpur, MY @ Megastar Arena
03/14 – Sapporo, JP @ Zepp
03/16 – Tokyo, JP @ Punkspring
03/18 – Yokohama, JP @ Zepp
03/19 – Nagoya, JP @ Zepp
03/21 – Hiroshima, JP @ Blue Lives
03/22 – Fukuoka, JP @ Zepp
03/23 – Osaka, JP @ Punkspring
03/30 – Monterrey, MX @ Pa’l Norte
04/19 – Omaha, NE @ The Astro ^
04/20 – Wichita, KS @ Wave ^
04/21 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater ^
04/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory ^
04/24 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory ^
04/26 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe ^
04/27 – Milwaukee, WI @ Rave ^
04/29 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier 6 ^
04/30 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^
05/01 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena ^
05/04 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage ^
05/06 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount ^
05/08 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena ^
05/09 – Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheater ^
05/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy ^
05/12 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville
05/14 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium ^
05/15 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre ^
05/17 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple
05/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at The Mann ^
05/19 – Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena ^
06/14 – Hradec, CZ @ Rock For People
06/15 – Nickelsdorf, AT @ Nova Rock
06/16 – Derby, UK @ Download Festival
06/19 – Dublin, IE @ Fairview Park
06/21 – Neuhausen ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival
06/22 – Lyon, FR @ Slamdunk
06/23 – Schneesel, DE @ Hurricane Festival
06/26 – Viviero, ES @ Resurection
06/28 – Ysselsteyn, NL @ Jera on Air
06/29 – GeiselWind, DE @ Mission Ready
06/30 – Marmande, FR @ Garorock
07/04 – Nantes, FR @ La Nuit de ’Erdre
07/05 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/06 – Belfort, FR @ Les Eurockéennes
07/07 – Hunxe, DE @ Ruhrpott Rodeo
07/09 – Milan, IT @ I-Days
07/11 – Argeles sur mar, FR @ Les Deferlantes
07/12 – Madrid, ES @ Madcool
07/13 – Lisbon, PT @ Nos Alive
08/01 – Rimouski, QC @ Parc Beausejour
08/07 – Saguenay, QC @ La Baie’s Harbor Village Agora
08/08 – Québec, QC @ Quebec City Old Port Agora
08/09 – Victoriaville, QC @ Rock La Cauze
09/04 – San Francisco, CA @ Masonic Auditorium ^
09/06 – Portland, OR @ Alaska Airlines’ Theater Of The Clouds ^
09/07 – Seattle, WA @ Wamu Theater ^
09/08 – Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House and Event Center ^
09/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Lot at The Complex ^
09/11 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^
09/12 – Des Moines, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall ^
09/14 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple ^
09/15 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center ^
09/17 – Coraopolis, PA @ UPMC Events Center ^
09/23 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach ^
09/24 – Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheater ^
09/28 – Austin, TX @ H-E-B Center at Cedar Park ^
09/29 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall ^
09/30 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^
10/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre ^
10/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater ^
10/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino ^
11/23 – Nanterre, FR @ Paris La Défense Arena
01/30 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena (Final Show)
^ = w/ The Interrupters