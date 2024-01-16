Some of the best restaurants can be found out of the way, nestled in smaller towns down the road from big cities that usually get bigger praise for their restaurant scene. However, with just a bit of looking, you can find incredible hidden gems and holes-in-the-wall that are worth venturing outside of the norm.

Using reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood looked for restaurants across the country that are "worth seeking out" and compiled a list of the best spot in each state, from "cute cafés located off the beaten track to legendary dining spots well worth traveling to."

So which restaurant took the crown for Missouri?

J Huston Tavern

This eatery outside of Columbia has a been a staple in the community for nearly two centuries, "serving hungry townsfolk and travelers since 1834," per its website. J Huston Tavern is located at 305 Main Street in Arrow Rock.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Restaurants don't come much more historic than J Huston Tavern, so it's well worth making the jaunt to out-of-the-way Arrow Rock. The tavern began life back in 1834 and is now protected as part of the Arrow Rock State Historic Site. The menu is fuss-free but comforting, including meals such as pot roast, burgers, and a fried chicken dinner."

