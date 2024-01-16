The 'Most Breathtaking' Natural Marvel In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson

January 16, 2024

USA, Colorado, Aspen, Maroon Bells in morning
Photo: Sierralara / RooM / Getty Images

Americans travel to various corners of the country to view some gorgeous scenes of nature. While places like Yellowstone, Niagara Falls, and the Rocky Mountains remain trendy destinations, other locations have captured people's attention thanks to their unique beauty and plethora of activities.

Some places are even considered underrated marvels that may not be found in other parts of the nation. For those curious about these stunning sites, 24/7 Tempo released a list of every state's "most breathtaking" natural marvel.

According to the list, Colorado's most jaw-dropping natural marvel is Maroon Bells! Here's what writers had to say about this scenic spot:

"North and South Maroon Peaks tower over Maroon Lake in Aspen, reflecting their red hue off the water on sunny days. The Bells, along with their neighbor Pyramid Peak, are made of red mudstone and are known as the most photographed mountains in the Rockies."

According to Colorado.com, visitors can also take a camping trip, venture on several different trails, and safely observe local wildlife.

If you want to add more of these beautiful destinations to your bucket list, check out the full roundup on 24/7 Tempo's website.

