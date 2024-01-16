The 'Most Breathtaking' Natural Marvel In Florida

Americans travel to various corners of the country to view some gorgeous scenes of nature. While places like Yellowstone, Niagara Falls, and the Rocky Mountains remain trendy destinations, other locations have captured people's attention thanks to their unique beauty and plethora of activities.

Some places are even considered underrated marvels that may not be found in other parts of the nation. For those curious about these stunning sites, 24/7 Tempo released a list of every state's "most breathtaking" natural marvel.

According to the list, Florida's most jaw-dropping natural marvel is Juniper Springs! Here's what writers had to say about this scenic spot:

"Juniper Springs is a series of clear, bubbling freshwater springs found in the sub-tropical Ocala National Forest north of Orlando. Contained in a recreation area that allows swimming and snorkeling, the springs are surrounded by palm and oak trees and are home to alligators, river otters, and eels."