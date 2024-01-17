Arnold Schwarzenegger Detained In Munich: Report
By Jason Hall
January 17, 2024
Arnold Schwarzenegger was reportedly detained at Munich International Airport on Wednesday (January 17) in relation to alleged "criminal tax proceedings," Page Six reports.
A source with knowledge of the situation confirms that Schwarzenegger, 76, was "traveling with a watch he owns" that he was suspected to be "auctioning" during a charity event in his native Austria before being detained at customs. Munich customs spokesman Thomas Meister said the agency "initiated criminal tax proceedings" because the watch "should have been registered" as its considered an "import," in a statement to the German newspaper Bild, which initially reported the seven-time Mr. Olympia champion bodybuilder turned actor and later California governor's detainment.
The Audemars Piguet watch is reported to be valued at more than $21,000, according to Page Six.
Bild: Arnold Schwarzenegger was detained during a customs check at Munich airport because of an expensive Audemars Piguet wristwatch.
Schwarzenegger claims he was going to auction them off.
A source with knowledge of the situation told Page Six that Schwarzenegger “never asked to fill out a declaration form and he answered every question from customs officers honestly" during his detainment.
“He cooperated at every step even though it was an incompetent shakedown, a total comedy of errors that would make a very funny cop movie,” the source added.
Bild shared a photo of Schwarzenegger wearing a jacket with an American flag while holding a box that stated, "For Austria" and "Arnold will bring with him" during his detainment on Wednesday.