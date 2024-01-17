Georgia Restaurant Serves The 'Best French Fries' In The State

Ordering a plate of fries for the table is always a crowd pleaser. Whether you're wanting a bite just for yourself or want to share the love with others, they're the perfect addition to any meal and a great way to share a snack with some friends. Plus they come in so many shapes, sizes and flavors that you're pretty much guaranteed to always get a good batch.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best French fries in Georgia can be found at Fred's Meat & Bread in Atlanta. Try the regular hand-cut fries if you're in the mood for something classic, or get an even bigger explosion of flavor with options like the garlic fries, BBQ fries or pomme frites, each served with a different delicious sauce. Fred's Meat & Bread is located at 99 Krog Street NE in Krog Street Market.

Here's what the site had to say about the best fries in the state:

"The name of this restaurant may already be long, but it really should include '& Fries' as well. There are five different combos of seasoned fries and dips at Fred's, from classics like garlic fries and ranch, to BBQ fries with a white BBQ dipping sauce. Always freshly made for guaranteed fluffy potato with a crunchy outside, the fries at Fred's are just one of the reasons it received a Michelin Bib Gourmand in 2023."

See the full list of the best fries in the country at lovefood.com. If you're craving a bit more filling than a simple plate of fries, you can also check out our previous coverage of the best loaded fries in the state for a dish piled high with delicious toppings.