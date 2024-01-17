Golden State Warriors Assistant Coach Dejan Milojevic Dead At 46

Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević died Tuesday (January 16) night at the age of 46 after suffering a sudden heart attack, the team confirmed in a statement shared on its public relations X account Wednesday (January 17).

"Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević was hospitalized last night in Salt Lake City, Utah, after suffering a heart attack at a private team dinner. Despite life-saving efforts, Milojević, 46, passed away late Wednesday morning," the Warriors said.

The team's confirmation came hours after the NBA postponed Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz for what was previously described by the league as "a medical emergency in the Warriors family."

“We are absolutely devastated by Dejan’s sudden passing,” said Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. “This is a shocking and tragic blow for everyone associated with the Warriors and an incredibly difficult time for his family, friends, and all of us who had the incredible pleasure to work with him. In addition to being a terrific basketball coach, Dejan was one of the most positive and beautiful human beings I have ever known, someone who brought joy and light to every single day with his passion and energy. We grieve with and for his wife, Natasa, and their children, Nikola and Masa. Their loss is unfathomable."