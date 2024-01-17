WATCH: Green Day Stun Fans With Surprise Subway Performance

The crowd reverberated Green Day's lyrics back to them as each line of "American Idiot" echoed throughout the station.

The trio have released a handful of unforgettable tracks since their debut nearly 35 years ago. Some singles were immediate hits, while the success of others surpassed expectations of lead vocalist Billie Joe Armstrong. In a recent interview with People, the frontman broke down a few of the band's most popular hits, revealing that he never imagined that some would go on to be included in their set list to this day. Speaking of Basket Case (featured on 1994's Dookie), Armstrong shared:

"I wasn’t so sure about that song — I didn’t think it was going to be a single, so when it came out and got so big, I was really surprised. It’s become this song that has been in our set for the last 30 years."

Little did Armstrong know when the song was written, that he would one day be playing it on a subway platform with Jimmy Fallon!

Saviors is slated for release on Friday, January 19. The Saviors World Tour, featuring tracks from Dookie and American Idiot (in addition to tracks off the new album), is set to kick off in Spain this Spring!