Las Vegas Woman Posing As Attorney Arrested By Police For Forgery And Theft

Las Vegas police have issued a cautionary alert to the public following the arrest of a woman accused of impersonating an attorney.

The alleged imposter, identified as 36-year-old Cenia Poulsen, is believed to have been posing as an attorney since January 2022.

During this period, she purportedly accepted payments for "filing documents" on behalf of clients, covering various legal matters such as divorces, legal reviews/insights, name changes and adoptions.

Investigations uncovered that Poulsen had never held a valid attorney license with the Nevada State Bar, raising concerns of potential fraud involving multiple victims.

On Tuesday, she was apprehended and now faces a range of charges, including forgery, theft, preparing and delivering simulated legal documents and offering false instruments for public office filings. Poulsen operated under various aliases, including Cenia Del Pozo and Cenia Carillo.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department urges individuals with information about the case or those who have engaged in legal dealings with Poulsen to contact them at 702-828-3251.

For those preferring anonymity, Crime Stoppers can be reached at 702-385-5555 or through their website at crimestoppersofnv.com.

This incident serves as an important reminder for the public to exercise caution and verify the credentials of individuals offering legal services.