Nicki Minaj Confirms Dates For Upcoming 'Pink Friday 2 World Tour'

"BARBZZZ!! It’s time for the #GagCity TOUR," she wrote in her caption. "So excited to see you guys!! Presale this week and tickets available FRIDAY."



While there are plenty of cities listed, Minaj says there will be more dates added in the future. Nicki Minaj announced the tour a few weeks ahead of her brand new album Pink Friday 2. The album dropped on her birthday after it was pushed back a couple of times. It serves as the sequel to her debut album Pink Friday. Her fifth studio album features new songs with Drake, Lil Wayne, J. Cole, LIL UZI VERT, Future and more.



The deluxe album is set to drop this coming week which will feature her first collaboration with 50 Cent. Minaj announced the song after Fif wished her a 'Happy Birthday' on social media.



"Send that verse in sir 😩 #QGTM," the head Barb told Fif in her post on X/Twitter. "Well wait til they hear Schfifty Schent verse on it next week. #GagCity we here."