Nicki Minaj Confirms Dates For Upcoming 'Pink Friday 2 World Tour'
By Tony M. Centeno
December 11, 2023
Nicki Minaj has finally revealed the dates for her first solo tour in seven years.
On Monday, December 11, the critically-acclaimed rapper shared the dates for her highly-anticipated "Pink Friday 2 World Tour" in 2024. The tour will begin on March 1 in Oakland, Calif. before it travels to other major cities in the U.S. like Las Vegas, Seattle, Atlanta, Orlando, New York City, Houston and more. She also confirmed her performances at Rolling Loud California and Dreamville Festival 2024. Her tour sets sail overseas in May with her first stop in the U.K.
"BARBZZZ!! It’s time for the #GagCity TOUR," she wrote in her caption. "So excited to see you guys!! Presale this week and tickets available FRIDAY."
While there are plenty of cities listed, Minaj says there will be more dates added in the future. Nicki Minaj announced the tour a few weeks ahead of her brand new album Pink Friday 2. The album dropped on her birthday after it was pushed back a couple of times. It serves as the sequel to her debut album Pink Friday. Her fifth studio album features new songs with Drake, Lil Wayne, J. Cole, LIL UZI VERT, Future and more.
The deluxe album is set to drop this coming week which will feature her first collaboration with 50 Cent. Minaj announced the song after Fif wished her a 'Happy Birthday' on social media.
"Send that verse in sir 😩 #QGTM," the head Barb told Fif in her post on X/Twitter. "Well wait til they hear Schfifty Schent verse on it next week. #GagCity we here."
Well wait til they hear Schfifty Schent verse on it next week. #GagCity we here https://t.co/locnzszk0Y— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 8, 2023
Send that verse in sir 😩 #QGTM https://t.co/5AonndZ5Kb— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 9, 2023
Presales for the "Pink Friday 2 World Tour" go out sale this week with general sales happening on Friday.